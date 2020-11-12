Planes of Russian military transport aviation deliver over 370 peacekeepers to Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Planes of Russia’s military transport aviation have performed over 20 flights in the past 24 hours, transporting over 370 peacekeepers and more than 50 technical units for a peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported at a briefing on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, planes of the military transport aviation Il-76 and An-124 performed 20 aircraft missions. 372 servicemen, 53 units of automotive and special equipment have been transported," the spokesman noted.

According to the spokesman, in all, since the beginning of the peacekeeping operation, 56 aircraft missions have been performed, 817 servicemen and 119 units of arms and military equipment have been transported, as well as eight Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force.