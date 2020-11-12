Planes of Russian military transport aviation deliver over 370 peacekeepers to Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Planes of Russia’s military transport aviation have performed over 20 flights in the past 24 hours, transporting over 370 peacekeepers and more than 50 technical units for a peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported at a briefing on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, planes of the military transport aviation Il-76 and An-124 performed 20 aircraft missions. 372 servicemen, 53 units of automotive and special equipment have been transported," the spokesman noted.
According to the spokesman, in all, since the beginning of the peacekeeping operation, 56 aircraft missions have been performed, 817 servicemen and 119 units of arms and military equipment have been transported, as well as eight Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force.
He specified that engineers have already prepared the helicopters for deployment, they have already been stationed at base airfields.
"Crews of army aviation performed training flights and are ready to fulfill assignments," the spokesman emphasized.
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The ceasefire conditions caused opposition protests in Armenia demanding resignation of Pashinyan. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced a start of political consultations to discuss the current situation.