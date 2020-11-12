Russian peacekeepers enter Stepanakert

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers continue deploying their units in Nagorno-Karabakh, namely the peacekeeping battalion of the 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, which entered the city of Stepanakert, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday. The battalion’s formations have begun deploying observation posts near the city of Shushi as well.

"The deployment of the main forces of the Russian peacekeeping contingency continues. The peacekeeping battalion of the 15th Separate Motor Rifle brigade marched into the city of Stepanakert at 17:00. Ten observation posts have been established along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor," he said, adding that Russian peacekeepers have begun to establish four observation posts in southern Karabakh, near the city of Shushi.