About 200 combat ships to take part in parades on Russia’s Navy Day

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. About 200 combat ships will take part in parades on Russia’s Navy Day on July 26 across the country, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"Overall, the festivities will involve about 200 warships of various classes, more than 100 items of combat hardware, up to 80 aircraft and about 15,000 personnel," the defense chief said.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt, Shoigu said.

"We are planning to involve 46 ships, boats and submarines, 42 aircraft and over 4,000 personnel in it," the defense minister specified.

On the occasion of Russia’s Navy Day, naval parades are to be held at the bases of the Navy’s fleets and flotillas in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Kaspiysk, Vladivostok and the Russian naval logistics center of Tartus in Syria.

"I am drawing the attention of all commanders to the strict observance of the entire set of anti-epidemic measures to exclude any risks for the health of the parades’ participants," the defense chief stressed.