Russia's Main Naval Parade was held in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 28. The parade kicked off on the Neva River with the participation of the latest Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Gremyashchiy corvette, the Kronshtadt submarine of project 677, the Mytishchi and the Serpukhov small missile ships and the Ivan Antonov minesweeper. The Main Naval Parade involved more than 4,000 personnel, 43 warships and submarines as well as 41 aircraft. China's destroyer Xian and India's frigate Tarkash took part in the naval parade in St. Petersburg for the first time. See the images of Russia's naval might in this gallery by TASS.
Russian Navy Day celebration in St. Petersburg
The Main Naval Parade involved more than 4,000 personnel, 43 warships and submarines as well as 41 aircraft
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 14
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, inspecting vessels taking part in a military parade in the Kronstadt roadstead on Russian Navy Day© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The Sovetsk and Passat small missile ships during a military parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russian Navy officers are seen during a military parade in St. Petersburg© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Russian Navy officers aboard the Admiral Kasatonov frigate© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Ivan Pasko and Alexei Barinov landing boats taking part in a military parade on the Neva River© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship taking part in a military parade in the Kronstadt roadstead on Russian Navy Day© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Pavel Khenov minesweeper© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Navy officers on the Kronstadt diesel-electric submarine© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The Type 052C guided missile destroyer Xian of the Chinese Navy Surface Force© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Morshansk missile boat and the Passat small missile ship© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The crew of the P-104 Nakhimovets counter-sabotage boat (Project 21980)© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The Chuvashia missile boat, Liven small missile ship and Urengoi anti-submarine ship© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Aircraft leaving a trail in the Russian national colors during military parade on Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Fireworks lighting up the sky over the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet warships line up in Sevastopol Bay for Navy Day parade
The parade will be held on July 28, when Russia celebrates Navy Day
Read more
Russia, Suriname are drafting military-technical cooperation agreements - Lavrov
He also stressed that Russia is expanding its healthcare assistance to Suriname
Read more
Russia test launches Topol intercontinental missile from Kapustin Yar range
The missile’s exercise head hit the target, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Austria seeks to revive spy scandal, Russian foreign ministry says
Austria’s interior ministry said on Thursday it had put Russian national Igor Zaitsev, 65, on the international wanted list on suspicion of spying for Russia’s military intelligence
Read more
Released Russian fishing boat arrives in South Korea, says Yonhap
There are 15 Russian crew members and two nationals of South Korea on board the fishing vessel
Read more
Russian submarine, missile ships take part in naval parade in Syrian Tartus
The air parade involved Su-24M bombers, Su-34 and Su-35 jets, Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-35M helicopters that flew over the port
Read more
Patriarch Kirill leads Holy Cross Procession marking Christianization of Kievan Rus
The destination of the procession was the Monument to Vladimir the Great on Moscow’s central Borovitskaya Square
Read more
Russian PM to chair meeting on national projects in Crimea
The focus would be on healthcare, education and culture
Read more
Macron says his meeting with Putin will take place at Fort de Bregancon on August 19
The French leader announced this on the air at the BFM TV channel
Read more
Iran looking at further reduction of its commitments under JCPOA by September - Ryabkov
It Iran’s getting back to the full and unconditional implementation of its commitments under the nuclear deal looks highly unrealistic at this point, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added
Read more
Russia suggests Ukraine extend existing gas transit contract for a year
Russia prefers to sell gas to Ukraine directly, according to the senior official
Read more
China, Russia should strengthen cooperation in technologies, energy — foreign minister
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting of foreign ministers in Brazil
Read more
Iran test fires Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile — US media
According to Fox News, Shahab-3 ballistic missile was launched in the early hours on July 25 from the southern part of Iran
Read more
US private military companies plunder Syrian oil facilities — Russia’s General Staff
The US has been training up to 2,700 militants near al-Tanf base in Syria, the Russian General Staff stated
Read more
All ballots counted, Zelensky's Servant of People party wins with 43.16% of votes
Four other parties have overcome the five-percent threshold
Read more
Sevastopol Shipyard to repair Varshavyanka-class sub after Mediterranean mission
Submarines of the series are among the world’s quietest vessels
Read more
Law on IT-resources ownership will affect all IT companies in Russia — Yandex
A spokesman for the Yandex internet company said that "if the bill is passed, a unique ecosystem of internet businesses in Russia can be destroyed"
Read more
Putin meets family members of submariners who died in deep-sea sub tragedy
At the meeting, Putin suggested discussing the issues of assistance to the families of the submariners
Read more
Press review: What's behind Sea of Japan incident and how will new UK PM relate to Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24
Read more
Little chance for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting at ASEAN forum in Thailand - Russian diplomat
The top diplomats’ schedules are not coordinated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
UFC fighter Nurmagomedov's coach: Khabib may use knee-striking technique against Poirier
His coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said that "some surprises" have already been prepared
Read more
US deployment of weapons in space will lead to new stage of arms race — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is "concerned over US plans to deploy weapons in space that are already being implemented"
Read more
Venezuelan president thanks Russia and China for help in restructuring economy
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the country started to restructure its economy to remove dependence on oil revenues
Read more
Almost 300 people detained for participation in Moscow’s unauthorized rally
A considerable number of detained people are not Moscow residents
Read more
Russian premier attends Navy Day parade in Sevastopol
The parade of warships is reviewed by Black Sea Fleet Commander Igor Osipov
Read more
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Read more
US visa for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova is ready — US embassy
The athlete had to pull out of the upcoming WTA tournament due to visa issues
Read more
Russian vessel Xiang Hai Lin 8 detained in North Korea released
A crewmember told TASS that "the vessel was released without any fines, the incident is over"
Read more
Second line of TurkStream to pass through Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia
TurkStream pipeline’s throughput capacity can be expanded, according to the Russian energy minister
Read more
British media in Russia to face consequences after regulator fines RT — foreign ministry
Earlier on Friday, UK media regulator Ofcom fined Russia's RT news channel 200,000 pounds for breaching broadcasting rules
Read more
Ukraine’s largest importer of petroleum products stops importing diesel fuel from Russia
From August 1, the Wexler Group is forced to suspend deliveries of diesel fuel originating from Russia
Read more
Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza dies at the age of 59, says son
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the founders of ‘old NTV television’
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Montenegro are madness
Montenegro imposed anti-Russian sanctions in May 2014 as followed by tit-for-tat sanctions against Montenegro by Russia in 2015
Read more
Russian boxer Kovalev: Referee had to stop the fight to avoid Dadashev’s death
Probe into Dadashev’s death will enter active stage after his funeral, the Russian boxing chief pledged
Read more
Water, food delivered to crew members of Russian vessel detained by North Korea
The vessel's crew includes 15 Russian nationals and two South Koreans
Read more
Russian Navy can fight back any aggressor, says Putin
Russian president pointed out that the plans for the country are to build a unique in its possibilities fleet, designed for a long time
Read more
Russian tennis player Kuznetsova hopes to get US visa next week
"So far, they have asked me [to just bring] the passport to the Embassy. We are waiting for the news next week," Kuznetsova noted
Read more
Putin on his dive to the bottom of Gulf of Finland: Impressions are vivid
Putin said he did not run the bathyscaphe during the dive
Read more
US advises Turkey against putting Russia’s S-400 air defense systems into operation
Russia completed on Thursday the first stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey
Read more