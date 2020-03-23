About 1,000 Baltic Fleet motor rifle troops practice modern warfare tactics in drills

The battalion-level tactical drills "involve about 1,000 troops and over 70 items of military and special hardware, including BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, T-72 tanks, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery howitzers, Tunguska anti-aircraft artillery guns, Grad multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, March 23. /TASS/. About 1,000 motor rifle troops from the Baltic Fleet’s army corps are involved in tactical drills with a live-fire exercise in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

During the drills, the motor rifle troops will practice preparing and conducting an offensive and a defensive battle amid the notional enemy’s air and artillery strikes, the statement says.

The motorized infantry and the assigned forces will accomplish procedures within the required time limits amid the constantly changing situation to deploy units, carry out tactical, engineering and special preparations and practice operations on the terrain in conditions close to a combat environment, the press office specified.

"At the final stage, the motor rifle troops will live-fire all types of small arms, grenade launchers, the armament of tanks and combat vehicles against the targets that simulate the notional enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware and manpower," the statement says.