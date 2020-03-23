Uragan multiple rocket launchers wipe out enemy command posts in Urals drills

"During the drills’ practical phase, the teams of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems acted jointly with operators of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles as part of the reconnaissance and fire system, which integrates the experience of present-day armed conflicts and includes reconnaissance, command and control and fire destruction capabilities," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The teams of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems from Russia’s Central Military District eliminated the notional enemy’s dug-in command posts during drills at a training range in the Chelyabinsk Region, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

Overall, the maneuvers involved more than 500 troops and about 100 items of military hardware, the press office added.

"During the drills, the artillery troops delivered strikes against the enemy’s manpower, command posts and elements of the aerodrome infrastructure with 220mm rocket shells, after which they moved to a special re-loading area and assumed new fire positions to prevent the notional enemy’s retaliatory precision strike," the statement runs.

The operations of rocket artillery battalions as part of the reconnaissance and fire system made it possible to track in real time the accuracy of artillery strikes, adjust the fire and promptly exercise command and control of combat teams, the press office specified.

"Thanks to real-time data displayed on monitors, operations within a reconnaissance and strike system allow making decisions within the shortest time possible on striking targets within the accessibility area of units and brigades," the press office quoted Central Military District Missile and Artillery Troops’ Chief, Major-General Oleg Kisedobrev as saying.