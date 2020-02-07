Russian Northern Fleet pilots practice anti-submarine missions in Arctic during drills

MURMANSK, February 7. /TASS/. The crews of three Tupolev Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare planes from the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army practiced searching for and tracking a notional enemy’s submarines over the Barents Sea and the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"They practiced the assigned tasks of searching for, identifying and tracking the notional enemy’s submarines. They also sharpened their skills of setting up sonar buoys and receiving information transmitted by them," the press office specified.

In addition, the crews of Tu-142 planes practiced flying along the designated route over the terrain without reference points and the cohesion of actions during piloting with the absence of ground-based aero-navigation radio equipment, the statement says.

The flight by the crews of Tu-142 planes lasted more than 9 hours. They took off and landed at the Kipelovo airfield. The crews of the anti-submarine warfare planes accomplished all their assignments in full, the press office added.