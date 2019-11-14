S-300 air defense systems to go on experimental combat duty at Russia’s Tajikistan base

"A surface-to-air missile battalion armed with S-300PS systems will assume experimental combat duty from December 1. Work is currently underway to equip the positioning area for the hardware’s deployment, which is due to be completed before the end of November," the commander said.

YEKATERINBURG, November 14. /TASS/. The teams of S-300PS self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems will go on experimental combat duty at Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan on December 1, Central Military District Commander Alexander Lapin said on Thursday.

On October 26, a battalion set of S-300PS air defense missile systems arrived for the first time ever for the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan.

The battalion consists of about 30 items of military hardware, including the command post, launchers, a radar station, guidance systems and support vehicles. The battalion will be assigned the task of protecting facilities of the 201st military base against aerospace weapons and defending the airspace of the Central Asian collective security region jointly with the forces and material of the army of Tajikistan.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.