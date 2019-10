MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A first-ever divisional set of the air defense system S-300PS has entered combat duty at the Russian 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Central Military District’s press-service told TASS on Saturday.

"In the 201st military base the first ever crews of air defense systems S-300PS have entered combat duty. The systems arrived by rail in the Republic of Tajikistan from an arms depot of the Central Military District located in the Volga region," the statement said.