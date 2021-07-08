Russia reports over 24,800 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 24,818 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload in the country to 5,707,452, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, the number of cases crew by 0.44%.

Moscow confirmed 6,040 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 2,581 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,937 in St. Petersburg (a new high since January 31), 495 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (a new high since January 2), 397 in the Voronezh Region and 385 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients undergoing treatment now in Russia has reached 423,422. This is a record high since February 9.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 6,040 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has reached 1,411,491. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.43%. As many as 5,621 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 109 to 23,328 in the past day and recoveries rose by 6,805 to 1,207,500.

There are currently 180,663 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 734 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 725 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 140,775.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.47% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 101 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 32 in the Irkutsk region, 27 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 23 in the Krasnodar region and 20 in the Moscow region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia recorded 21,336 coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since February 11. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,143,255.

According to data from the crisis center, 90.1% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,387 recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,046 in the Moscow region, 358 in the Voronezh region, 343 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 327 in the Sverdlovsk region.

