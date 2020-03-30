Putin calls for registering new Covid testing systems without delays

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. New coronavirus testing systems, including foreign-made ones, should be registered swiftly, without delays, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

At a meeting with his envoys in Russian federal districts, Putin called for involving more enterprising to the production of efficient testing systems. "Please take efforts to ensure swift registration of new testing systems. And please don’t delay it. It is also necessary to register not only Russian but also foreign-made systems," he said.

The president called for using all available possibilities. "Work with our foreign partners continues," he stressed.