Russia copes with pandemic-related challenges with dignity — Putin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia underwent the test related to the coronavirus pandemic with dignity, with the cabinet’s actions at the time being balanced and well-timed, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

The work of the present cabinet of ministers started during the coronavirus pandemic, he noted. "Issues related to tackling the coronavirus infection appeared <…> literally a couple of weeks before the government was formed [in 2020]," Putin said. "I should note that we all underwent this test with dignity then," he added.

"There were many issues [during the pandemic]: overall the problems related to support of whole huge enterprises, whole sectors of the economy," the president said, adding that the actions taken by the cabinet for solving those problems "were balanced and well-timed."

The fight against challenges that the country faced due to the pandemic, was related to mobilization of the healthcare system, social area, industry, Putin said. "I repeat that overall we underwent this [test] with dignity," he said, noting that "much was done by the government for organizing respective work in the economic area as well.".