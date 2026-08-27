Russian, US intel chiefs on good terms, talk regularly — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe and Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin get on well and hold regular talks, said US President Donald Trump in an interview with Axios portal.

He downplayed Ratcliffe’s recent trip to Moscow, calling it "routine," adding he was puzzled about the media hoopla surrounding it.

"Ratcliffe sees his Russian counterpart once every six months or once every year. They have a very good relationship. There was no message and there was nothing unusual," Trump said.