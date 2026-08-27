Trump's 'miscalculations' throw Middle East into chaos — Iranian parliament speaker

CAIRO, August 27. /TASS/. With its "miscalculations," Washington has upended its own economy as well as the entire Middle East, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said.

"The administration of [US President Donald] Trump makes wrong decisions because it relies on faulty data. As a result of these miscalculations, not only the US economy suffers, but the entire Middle East region, its stability and its future," Ghalibaf said at a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, as quoted by Iranian state television.

Ghalibaf also expressed confidence that the US economic blockade of Iran "would yield no results."

The United States and Israel began their war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed major strikes on Iran overnight into July 8, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz.