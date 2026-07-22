Japan plans sending 15 students to Russia for Russian language studies — MFA

TOKYO, July 22. /TASS/. Japan considers it important to maintain humanitarian exchanges with Russia despite strained relations, planning to send a group of 15 students to St. Petersburg in August to study the Russian language, the first government-level trip to Russia in seven years, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told TASS.

The ministry underscored that due to the situation around Ukraine, "the study is still difficult in Russia for Japanese students." However, the MFA added that "taking into account the wishes of Japanese students regarding trips and study in Russia," as well as "taking into consideration the revised travel advisories issued last September" was "decided to send 15 students to St. Petersburg in August to study the Russian language."

"Although Japan-Russia relations are currently in a difficult situation, continuing humanitarian exchanges is of great importance from a medium-term and long-term perspective. In particular, we believe it is crucial for the younger generation, who will sustain future Japan-Russia relations, to learn each other’s languages and participate in exchanges," the ministry added.