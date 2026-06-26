BRICS countries agree to strengthen cooperation on energy security

NEW DELHI, June 26. /TASS/. BRICS countries intend to strengthen cooperation in the areas of energy security, sustainable development, innovation, and the creation of resilient energy infrastructure, India's Energy Ministry said following a meeting of energy ministers from the grouping held in Gurugram.

The ministry noted that the meeting concluded with the adoption of a joint communique. The ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting national circumstances, development priorities and the right of each country to independently determine its own path for the development of the energy sector, the Indian Energy Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the communique emphasizes that energy security remains a cornerstone of BRICS cooperation. In addition, the ministers highlighted the need to create diversified, resilient and transparent energy systems and supply chains.

The BRICS energy ministers’ meeting was held as part of India's chairmanship of the grouping this year. Participants in the meeting also expressed their readiness to continue cooperation next year, when China's chairmanship of BRICS begins.