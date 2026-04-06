CHISINAU, April 6. /TASS/. The majority of Moldovan citizens consider Russia a strategic partner despite the hostile attitude toward Moscow from the pro-Western government in Chisinau, Igor Dodon, head of the Party of Socialists of Moldova and former president of the republic, said on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia-Moldova diplomatic relations.

"Some 34 years later, the majority of Moldovan citizens still consider Russia a friendly state and a strategic partner, despite the openly unfriendly policy pursued by the temporary authorities in power. This course is imposed by their external handlers and has nothing to do with the real interests of the country and its people," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Chisinau’s actions are undermining Moldova’s economy, destroying traditional ties and deepening divisions in Moldovan society. He expressed confidence that this policy will be reviewed in the near future and that relations with Russia, the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union will be restored and strengthened.

Relations between Moldova and Russia began to deteriorate after President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity came to power in 2021. Chisinau joined anti-Russian sanctions, and dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled from the country. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said that relations between the two countries are now at their lowest point in history.

As recent elections in Moldova showed, confrontation and economic crisis have weakened Sandu’s position and that of her party. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Moldovan authorities to stop confrontational rhetoric, stressing Moscow’s desire for friendly relations with Moldova and expressing concern that the West is using the country for anti-Russian purposes.