Belarus foreign minister, CSTO secretary general review security situation

MINSK, April 6. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalaibek Masadykov discussed the military and political situation in the organization’s area of responsibility, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"In the course of the talks, an interested exchange of views took place on key issues of the international agenda, with a focus on the military and political situation in the CSTO area of responsibility," the ministry’s press service said.

According to the press service, the minister stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the CSTO and other international organizations handling security issues at the regional and global levels, primarily the United Nations. Ryzhenkov underlined the need to intensify collective efforts of member states so that the organization would better align with current geopolitical realities and effectively respond to modern security challenges and threats.

The foreign ministry noted that Ryzhenkov congratulated Masadykov on his appointment to a senior post (by decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council dated November 27, 2025) and expressed Minsk’s support. The CSTO secretary general praised Belarus’ contribution to the organization’s activities and expressed gratitude for its support of the organization’s priorities.