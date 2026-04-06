Special forces from UK, Italy, Romania hold exercises in Moldova

CHISINAU, April 6. /TASS/. Special forces from the UK, Italy, and Romania, along with their local counterparts, held the JCET-2026 (Joint Combined Exchange Training) military exercise in Moldova from March 23 to April 3. According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense press service, the goal of the exercise was to enhance the coordination of the contingents for special missions.

The troops practiced firing various weapons and performed parachute jumps. They also conducted command training, physical fitness drills, and medical care exercises.

In recent years, the Moldovan army, whose constitution stipulates neutrality, has intensified its exercises with the participation of NATO countries. This is causing concern among the leadership of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria and the parliamentary opposition in Moldova.