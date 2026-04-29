Russia boosts fish, seafood imports from China in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian fish and seafood imports from China increased by 20% in physical and by 11% in value terms in January - March 2026 to 26,000 metric tons worth $99 mln, the Fish Union said.

"Imports of fish and seafood from China by Russia moved up (year on year) in January - March 2026 by 20% in weigh and by 11% in cash to 26,000 tons amounting to $99 mln, the analytical center of the Fish Union estimated on the basis of data of the Main Customs Administration of China," the association said.

Imports of frozen Pacific mackerel surged by 25% in physical and by 110% in value terms to 8,000 metric tons ($17 mln). Imports of frozen saury soared by 2.5 times in physical terms and by three times in cash to 5,000 metric tons ($10 mln). Imports of frozen trout stayed flat in weight and added 5% in cash to 2,000 metric tons ($15 mln).

Supplies of dried squids moved up by 50% in physical and by 40% in value terms to 1,000 metric tons ($10 mln). Imports of frozen squids stayed flat physically but increased by 15% in cash to 1,000 metric tons ($3 mln).

Deliveries of raw frozen mussels surged twofold physically and gained 60% in value to 1,000 metric tons ($3 mln). Imports of cooked frozen mussels contracted by 25% in physical and value terms to 0.1 thousand metric tons ($0.3 mln).