Middle East conflict

Hamas to hand over body of one more Israeli hostage

The transfer will take place at 9:00 p.m. local time

CAIRO, November 7. /TASS/. Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has said it will hand over to Red Cross medics the body of one more deceased Israeli hostage.

"As part of the deal [on the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners] Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigades, an armed wing of Islamic Jihad - TASS) fighters will hand over the body of one more Israeli hostage," it said in a post on its Telegram channel, adding that the transfer will take place at 9:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas has returned the remains of 22 deceased hostages and continue holding six more bodies.

South African president elected interim head of Southern African Development Community
Summit expressed its appreciation to Cyril Ramaphosa "for convening the Extraordinary Summit and accepting to chair the regional body"
Read more
Sweden’s Gothenburg Landvetter Airport suspends operations due to drone — newspaper
The air traffic has been suspended at the moment
Read more
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian kids vanish in the West, Kiev keeps quiet — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova also condemned how Zelensky's government exploits international sympathy
Read more
Trump believes US, Russia, China can agree to reduce nuclear weapons
The US leader stressed that "denuclearization would be a great thing"
Read more
Trump could learn from Putin leadership masterclass — Ukrainian opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk observed that while Trump claims to be ending wars, his administration is facing significant setbacks on the home front, notably the election of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who openly mocked the US president
Read more
London may use all conventional weapons if it deploys troops to Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Guardian's sources, the UK army could enter into any war or participate in peacekeeping operations after the end of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
US postpones imposition of retaliatory tariffs on Chinese imports for a year
According to the document, following their meeting in the Republic of Korea, the US and Chinese leaders " reached a historic and monumental deal on economic and trade relations"
Read more
Agreement between Russia, Lithuania on capital investments terminated
In October 2024, the Lithuanian parliament denounced several economic agreements with Russia, including the agreement on encouragement and protection of investments and the double tax convention
Read more
EU moves to tighten visa rules for Russia, announcement expected today — Yle
While the details of the decision have not been disclosed, the fresh rules will come with a number of waivers, the report reads
Read more
Local ceasefire established around ZNPP with IAEA mediation — Grossi
The IAEA Director-General noted that the ceasefire would allow specialists to begin restoring the power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 substation to the Ukrainian line on Saturday
Read more
Elite Ukrainian military units suffer losses in failed bid to withdraw from Krasnoarmeysk
Igor Kimakovsky clarified that some groups were forced to fall back to their previous positions, while others were eliminated by FPV-drone strikes
Read more
Hungarian PM says 'one or two issues' remain to be resolved for Russia-US summit
Viktor Orban opined that if they are settled, it would be possible to hold a peace summit in Budapest within days, and a ceasefire could be declared and peace could come to Ukraine
Read more
Tesla shareholders approve almost $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk
According to the media, it will be the largest payout ever awarded to a corporate leader
Read more
Odessa guerillas disrupt delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces from Romania by rail
According to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo, the guerrillas blew up a section of the Izmail-Odessa railway on October 17
Read more
Putin greenlights idea of fully banning vapes in Russia
"Not only such decision is important but carrying appropriate work" among the youth also, the president stressed
Read more
Preparation of sabotage at ZNPP indicates hysteria in enemy ranks, DPR politician says
Alexander Kofman emphasized that the enemy frequently resorts to provocations, a tactic that has historically been common for Europe during conflicts
Read more
Trump evades question on Syria’s potential accession to Abraham Accords
The US president noted that "a lot of progress has been made with Syria"
Read more
Ukraine’s accession to EU could rip Europe's economy to shreds — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the economic situation within the union itself is already critical
Read more
West prepared to strike at ZNPP to harm Ukraine, EU just to hurt Russia — legislator
Stepan Kuvachev emphasized that these aggressive ambitions stem from setbacks in anti-Russian policies and recent successes of the Russian military in the ongoing special military operation
Read more
EU fears decision on Russian assets to be made too late for Kiev — newspaper
If Belgium withdraws its objections, the European Commission will begin developing the appropriate legislative framework
Read more
West tries to reverse situation in Ukraine by threatening to strike nuke plant — MP
Maxim Zubarev noted that the collective West was always ready to raise the stakes in the war with Russia if it did not have to fight itself
Read more
West plans to turn Novorossiya into infected zone with sabotage at nuke plant — expert
According to the military expert Vitaly Kiselyov, Kiev may use long-range missiles to attack the nuclear power plant, which Vladimir Zelensky "demands from the West"
Read more
ISU rules to return 2022 European Championships’ gold to Russia’s Shcherbakova
The ISU’s decision comes after the federation reviewed the case regarding another Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, who had been earlier accused of violating anti-doping regulations
Read more
Trump says Iran requesting US to lift sanctions
The US leader said that Tehran is under "very heavy" US restrictions
Read more
North Korea launches what appears to be ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard
According to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the missile fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
Read more
FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA
"This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Moscow court converts boarding school created by Khodorkovsky into state property
According to the requirements of the Prosecutor General's Office, this property belongs to the debtors of the enforcement proceedings Khodorkovsky and former head of the Menatep financial association Platon Lebedev
Read more
Ukrainian losses, mopped-up buildings: what is known about special op progress over day
The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian army, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range attack drones in the past 24 hours
Read more
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Read more
Russia imported record-high number of new cars in October over year
Cars imports are gradually growing since June, when the figure was 25,800 units
Read more
Kiev regime not concerned with consequences of attacks on ZNPP, DPR ombudswoman argues
Daria Morozova added that the Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated "its criminal nature and utter disregard for the norms of international law, including the laws of war"
Read more
Explosions sound in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkov Region
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Odessa, Sumy, and Chernigov regions
Read more
Enemy troops surrender in Krasnoarmeysk as commanders abandon them — Russia’s top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry; the captive Ukrainian troops recounted that the number of the injured in the city had been rising by the day and that providing them with assistance was impossible over the lack of medicines
Read more
Kremlin spokesman declines to comment on Trump's statements about shifts in Ukraine
The US president said earlier that he had already ended eight armed conflicts since the beginning of the year and wanted to add the Ukrainian settlement to his successes
Read more
Angelina Jolie's bodyguard ‘mobilized’ in Ukraine — news outlet
The actress had to go to the territorial recruitment center in person to have him released
Read more
Efforts toward resolving Ukraine conflict stalled amid Kiev’s reluctance — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also said that there is absolutely no trust between Russia and Ukraine currently
Read more
North Korean missile flies 700 kilometers — news agency
According to Yonhap, Seoul estimates that a short-range missile was launched toward the Sea of Japan
Read more
KIev fails to break through Russian defenses near Peschanoye — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko also added that Kiev’s attacks near Peschanoye were aimed at cutting off Russian logistics routes in the area
Read more
West mulls ZNPP sabotage due to frontline collapse in special op — Russian military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, there are serious concerns and evidence of Western activities in carrying out acts of sabotage on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about EC's ban on multiple-entry visas to Russians
Russians already in possession of a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa are not affected
Read more
TASS chief points to fundamental shift in how news content is consumed
"Any major media outlet that fails to become expert at integrating video, text, and photos, that doesn't find its way into the little box called a smartphone, doesn’t stand a chance," Andrey Kondrashov said
Read more
European Commission cannot impose ban on issuing visas to Russians — spokesman
Markus Lammert pointed out that, when necessary, the European Commission can take a tougher or more favorable position on the issuance of multiple-entry visas by individual countries, but it cannot dictate to the member states
Read more
Press review: Russia mirrors US nuke talk and Canada works legal alchemy on Russia assets
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 6th
Read more
Venezuela grateful to Russia for efforts to end tensions in Caribbean Sea — top diplomat
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto pointed out that Caracas appreciates the solidarity of its Russian colleagues and constant communication with them amid the current situation
Read more
Defense firm delivers Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops
These high-precision weapons and ammunition are highly needed in the troops today, Rostec Industrial Director for the Arms Cluster, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Read more
IAEA director general meets with Russian students in Vienna — Russian mission
The meeting lasted more than one hour
Read more
West plotting false flag operation on ZNPP to make villain out of Russia — SVR
The report said that under consideration is a plan to deliberately sabotage the plant, resulting in a meltdown of its nuclear reactor cores
Read more
Passengers remain on board of Sea Bridge ferry in Sochi
The vessel departed from Trabzon on Wednesday evening and called at the Sochi roadstead in the morning on Thursday
Read more
Western covert ops seek to upend African continent — OUIS
These attempts face firm resistance from the national defense and security forces, as well as from Russian instructors, Alexander Ivanov said
Read more
US Senate rejects resolution to block Trump from attacking Venezuela
As many as 49 senators backed the resolution, and 51 voted against
Read more
Unstoppable Ovechkin scores 900th NHL goal, within reach of another Gretzky record
Alexander Ovechkin will now set his sights on another historic mark owned by Wayne Gretzky - combined regular season and playoff goals
Read more
Kiev occupied again 82 years after being liberated from Nazis — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Ukraine lost its sovereignty
Read more
Soldiers of Ukrainian mechanized brigade fleeing Uspenovka en masse — authorities
This is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces, the agency’s source said
Read more
West does not care about damage to Europe during sabotage at nuke plant — expert
The military expert Andrey Marochko noted that the publication by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service of the West’s provocation plans is already a confrontation with them
Read more
Russian troops steadily clearing Kupyansk of Ukrainian forces — assault unit commander
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime’s leader completely lost touch with reality, relying on inaccurate reports from Ukrainian army commander Alexander Syrsky
Read more
Russia closely monitoring US actions in nuclear sphere, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova added that the context around the US intentions to carry out nuclear tests should be clarified
Read more
Ukrainians ordered to shoot civilians near Krasnoarmeysk, POW reveals
Dmitry Nevmyvako said that military leaders prohibited Ukrainian troops from communicating with civilians
Read more
Ukrainian defense crumbles in Uspenovka — Russian security
According to the report, fighters from the 218th Guards Tank Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army passed through Uspenovka under drone cover on their way to its southwestern outskirts
Read more
Brussels Airport suspends operations for 30 minutes due to drones — TV
In this regard, the Belgian authorities approved a plan to buy means of combating drones for the army
Read more
Syria denies reports of US plans to use airbase near Damascus
"The United States supports Damascus' central government's efforts to unite the country and rejects any calls for division." the Foreign Ministry of the Syrian Transitional Government said
Read more
US envoy notes progress in settling Ukraine crisis
Steve Witkoff emphasized that there is a lot of work to do with regard to security protocols for Ukraine
Read more
Turkey not to completely reject Russian S-400 missile defense systems — Bloomberg
According to the news outlet, the Turkish authorities are willing to make compromises regarding the future use of these systems
Read more
US expert calls Western plans to stage sabotage at Zaporozhye NPP insane
Eddie Gonzales emphasized that if such plans are carried out, radioactive contamination would spread across all of Europe, including territories controlled by Kiev
Read more
Russia keeps an eye on possible US military operation in Nigeria — Foreign Ministry
US President Donald Trump earlier said he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare potential military action against "Islamic terrorists" in Nigeria to protect Christians
Read more
More info comes out about Angelina Jolie's driver detained in Ukraine — news outlet
According to the source, the man is not a security guard and acted as a volunteer
Read more
Trump claims Russian oil exports drop due to sanctions
The US President also stressed that Washington sought to resolve the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Diplomatic settlement to lead to progress in Ukraine, Russia — US envoy
Steve Witkoff pointed out that the US had "straightforward, blunt conversations with both sides about needing to take the chance"
Read more
NATO's problem is it doesn't listen to or understand Russia, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov responded to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that he had stopped following Russian President Vladimir Putin's activities
Read more
Trump expects many countries to join Abraham Accords with Israel
The US leader emphasized that Kazakhstan is the first country of his second term to join the Abraham Accords
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec
UAC CEO Vadim Badekha assured that the staff at UAC’s production facilities are maintaining a high manufacturing pace to meet the scheduled delivery targets
Read more
Russian troops liberate Uspenovka community in Zaporozhye Region over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Read more
US military to establish presence at Damascus airbase — Reuters
The base sits at the gateway to the parts of southern Syria that are to make up a demilitarized zone as part of a non-aggression pact between Israel and Syria
Read more
Biden sought war, and Ukraine became much smaller — Trump
"Look what's happened to Ukraine, it's much smaller country and a lot of people are dead," the US President said
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the red on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.15% to 2,542.7 points
Read more
40% of Ukrainian schoolchildren communicate in Russian — expert
The share of students who consider Ukrainian to be their mother tongue has decreased over the past year from 71% to 64%, head of the Ukrainian Central Interregional Department of the State Education Quality Service Svetlana Babinets said
Read more
Russian imports of used cars all-time high in more than 25 years
In October 2025, 59,900 used cars were imported by Russia
Read more
Armenia considering importing various goods from Russia through Azerbaijan — Pashinyan
The Armenian Prime Minister added that it is necessary to understand how, in practice, goods can be exported from Armenia via the same route to Russia or Kazakhstan
Read more
UN Security Council lifts sanctions on Syria’s interim president, interior minister
Fourteen of the 15 members of the Security Council, including Russia, voted in favor of the US-drafted resolution
Read more
Kupyansk to be fully liberated in one week — military commander
The commander of the assault unit of the 121st Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division also noted that 25 buildings were liberated in the city over the past day
Read more
Loss of Krasnoarmeisk to mark 'wake-up call' for Kiev — media
According to the media, the city is a crossroads that offers Russia a base for further advances
Read more
US miscalculated by investing in missile defense — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, NATO strategists missed the main point - a devastating retaliatory strike could follow from the depths of the sea
Read more
Trump points to progress in efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict
US President Donald Trump also noted that he had been able to end eight conflicts in the previous months
Read more
China not in position to join nuclear arsenal talks — MFA
China’s nuclear capabilities are not comparable to those of the United States and Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning noted
Read more
Kiev views act of sabotage at ZNPP as chance to avoid defeat — expert
Roman Starikov pointed out that Ukraine's military is experiencing ongoing setbacks, citing losses in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian strategic nuclear triad exercises
TASS compiled a comprehensive factsheet explaining the concept of the nuclear triad and highlighting recent exercises conducted by Russia’s strategic nuclear forces
Read more
NATO spy ship operated where Burevestnik tests were conducted — Putin
"Let them see," the president said
Read more
Ukraine fails to knock out energy grid in Kursk border areas — expert
According to Oleg Ivanov, the Ukrainian forces are attempting to cut the border areas of the Kursk Region off from power, but they have not succeeded in completely disabling individual energy facilities, only temporarily
Read more
Russian forces have less than 50 buildings left to liberate in east Kupyansk
According to commander of the assault group of the 1486th motorized rifle regiment, another two groups numbering a total of eight militants were eliminated over the past day
Read more
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Read more
US IT expert says Russia's Max messenger could be used in West too
According to Jozef Schutzman, since Russia is focusing on her own digital sovereignty, Max has an opportunity to extend its own ecosystem and attract users abroad to its platform to communicate with Russian users
Read more
Russia main advocate of Olympic values — sports minister
According to Mikhail Degtyarev, Russia's main goal is to restore the rights of its athletes
Read more
Lukashenko urges Ukrainians to come to Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko noted that many of those who relocated from Ukraine are already employed
Read more
Jolie's detained driver held in basement of Ukrainian military office
The detained man's friend noted that he had been in possession of proper documents, including a military medical commission’s conclusion
Read more
Bulgarian parliament overrides presidential veto on bill of Lukoil assets sale
Just 74 parliament members agreed with the presidential veto while the other 125 lawmakers decided to turn it down
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry reports foiling terrorist plot in Moscow Region
According to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, the perpetrator initiated correspondence with an unknown person via a messenger app and indicated his willingness to assist Ukrainian security agencies
Read more
Russia’s Kornet missile system has record of thousands of destroyed targets — Rostec
The Kornet anti-tank missile system also helps effectively destroy small-size targets, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, the Rostec press office said
Read more
Gazprom pushes record gas volumes to China via Power of Siberia
The delivered volume exceeded Gazprom's contractual obligations
Read more
Ukraine expects to collect nearly $24 million in taxes per year from OnlyFans models
Lawmaker Daniil Getmantsev recalled that this would require amending the Criminal Code and decriminalizing the production of pornography
Read more
EU effectively stops issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russians — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the EU is also working on stricter restrictions aimed at reducing the number of Russians visiting EU countries
Read more
Lebanon releases Gaddafi's son Hannibal from custody — news portal
The Libyan government expressed deep gratitude to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri "for their cooperation in resolving this issue"
Read more
Russia develops Strelets drone-mounted shotgun capable of engaging five drones per sortie
The developer company said that automatic firing minimizes missed shots, significantly enhancing operational accuracy
Read more