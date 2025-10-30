Trump says South Korea will pay $350 bln for lowering tariffs

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. South Korea will $350 billion to the United States in exchange for lowering US tariffs, US President Donald Trump announced.

"South Korea has agreed to pay the USA 350 Billion Dollars for a lowering of the Tariff’s charged against them by the United States. Additionally, they have agreed to buy our Oil and Gas in vast quantities, and investments into our Country by wealthy South Korean Companies and Businessmen will exceed 600 Billion Dollars," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Our Military Alliance is stronger than ever before and, based on that, I have given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now," he added.

South Korea's national security advisor Wi Sung-lac said earlier that Trump had agreed that the country needs nuclear-powered submarines.