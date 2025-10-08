US arms supplies to Taiwan only to increase confrontation risks — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. New US arms supplies to Taiwan will only heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait and increase the risk of confrontation, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told TASS, commenting on remarks by a nominee for the position of Pentagon assistant secretary regarding accelerated military deliveries to the island.

Liu Pengyu noted that US arms supplies to Taiwan violate previously reached agreements between Beijing and Washington and send a "wrong signal to separatist forces" on the island. "Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affair, brooking no external interference. Deepening US-Taiwan military ties will not bring security to the latter nor save 'Taiwan independence' from its inevitable failure," Liu stated.

"This will only increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait and raise the risk of confrontation. No matter how many exercises the Democratic Progressive Party [the party of the island's administration - TASS] participates in or how many weapons they receive from the US, none of this can shake our firm resolve to resolve the Taiwan issue and achieve national reunification," the diplomat added.

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's fundamental interests and the first red line in China-US relations that must not be crossed. China urges the US to immediately cease arms sales to Taiwan, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and refrain from supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces under any pretext, as well as cease creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Liu concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, John No, nominated by US President Donald Trump for the position of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, stated during a hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee that he intends to accelerate US arms deliveries to Taiwan. Furthermore, No indicated that Taiwan should increase its military spending to a level exceeding 10% of its GDP.