France spends 8.6 bln euros on aid to Ukraine in 2022-2024 — newspaper

PARIS, September 18. /TASS/. France spent 8.6 bln euros on aid to Kiev from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2024, the Les Echos newspaper wrote, citing a report from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, which will later be presented to parliament.

In particular, military aid (transfer, supply, and maintenance of weapons in a state of combat readiness, training of Ukrainian soldiers) cost France 5.9 bln euros.

This amount "is supplemented by 400 mln euros invested in the bilateral fund for support of Ukraine," as well as France's contribution to the European Peace Facility mechanism for arms purchases for Kiev. Paris's share of the fund is 18%, amounting to 2.3 bln euros.

"French aid is distinguished, in addition to those quantitative indicators, by its desire to exert maximum influence on the course of events and the final outcome of the war," the newspaper quoted an excerpt from the Ministry of the Armed Forces' report.

Les Echos recalled that among the weapons supplied by France to Ukraine are Caesar self-propelled artillery units, Mirage 2000 fighters, Crotale missile systems, and SCALP missiles.