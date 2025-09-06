Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help provide security guarantees — Fico

BRATISLAVA, September 6. /TASS/. Slovakia will not deploy troops to Ukraine, but will instead offer logistical support to help establish international security guarantees for the country, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced during the program on Slovak radio Saturday’s Dialogues.

"Slovakia will not send any soldiers to Ukraine. However, as a key logistical hub, we are prepared to assist if an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine is reached," Fico stated.

He clarified that Slovakia’s role would be to provide its transport infrastructure to the security guarantor nations, facilitating their efforts - contingent upon the successful conclusion of an international security agreement for Ukraine.