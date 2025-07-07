Russia-Bolivia relations reach level of strategic partnership — republic’s president

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. The relations between Bolivia and Russia have progressed to the level of strategic partnership, and the republic is ready to contribute to developing Moscow’s ties with the entire Latin American region, Bolivian President Luis Arce said.

"[The level of relations between Russia and Bolivia] is strategic in nature," he said. "Our task at various international venues has always been to promote the common good on the planet and we have certainly taken the role Russia plays in the international arena into consideration in that," he assured a TASS correspondent.

According to Arce, Bolivia is still looking forward to an inflow of Russian investment. "We have invited Russia to invest <...> so that Russia and Latin America can get closer together," he explained. "I think, Bolivia can act as a bridge that would bring Russia closer to all regional players," he concluded.