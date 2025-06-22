US strikes on Iran were not about 'regime change' — Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claims that the purpose of the American strikes on Iran was not an attempt to overthrow the government in Tehran.

"This mission was not and has not been about regime change," the Pentagon chief said at a joint press conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

According to Hegseth the US President "authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to the US national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel".