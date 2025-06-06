EU must conclude arms limitation agreement with Russia, says Orban

BUDAPEST, June 6. /TASS/. The European Union should not only strive for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine but also engage in negotiations with Russia on arms control and the resumption of economic cooperation, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the morning program of Kossuth Radio.

He noted that Hungary agrees with the need to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities, but this should not lead to an unrestrained arms race.

"We need to conclude a security agreement with Russia as soon as possible because, if everything goes as Brussels plans, we will spend all our money on weapons," Orban stated.

"The only way to avoid an arms race is to conclude an arms limitation agreement with the opposing side. Therefore, even in wartime, we must seek a truce in order to hold arms limitation talks as soon as possible," Orban emphasized.

The Hungarian prime minister also believes that the EU should aim to resume normal cooperation with Russia in order to "harness the potential it can provide to the European economy."

Earlier, the Hungarian government reiterated its support for maintaining economic ties with Russia and opposed the sanctions policy implemented by the European Union in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.