Orban sees EU bracing for another decade of countering Russia amid proxy war in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, June 6. /TASS/. EU leaders are engaged in a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine as they see their job in countering Russians in the next decade, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a morning talk program on Kossuth Radio.

Commenting on the Ukraine crisis, he said that Brussels views Ukraine as "the first line of European defense" where pan-European interests are currently being defended. Europe thinks that "Russia would have attacked the European Union if not for the Ukrainian army," Orban explained.

"Therefore, Europe believes that the most important task for the next decade is to let Russians know that we are going to oppose them," the Hungarian head of government revealed. According to him, European leaders "think that the Ukrainians are fighting for us, but a proxy war is actually being fought."

Orban reiterated that Hungary disagrees with such a vision and pushes for implementing a ceasefire as soon as possible and resolving the Ukraine conflict through peace talks.