Drone incidents at NPPs pose nuclear risk, must stop — IAEA chief

BERLIN, June 5. /TASS/. Drone incidents near nuclear power plants are a nuclear safety hazard, and need to stop, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said.

"Drones flying close to nuclear power plants could threaten their safety and security, with potentially serious consequences," the IAEA quoted him as saying. "Such incidents must stop immediately."

On Thursday, Ukrainian troops launched several drone attacks on the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, housing the world’s sole full-scale reactor hall simulator. Employees undergo both initial and advanced training there, and emergency response drills are also held at the site.