WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he had called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin in their June 4 phone talk to refrain from responding to Kiev's recent attacks.

"You know, he was attacked. And they (Kiev’s authorities - TASS) attacked pretty harshly. They went deep into Russia, and he actually told me <...> 'We have no choice but to attack based on that,' and it's probably not going to be pretty," Trump said at a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, giving comments on his latest conversation with Putin to reporters.

"I don't like it. I said - 'Don't do it, you shouldn't do it. You should stop it.' But again, there's a lot of hatred," Trump noted, referring to the Ukrainian conflict.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.