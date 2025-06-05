US, China settle some disputed issues in trade — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. The United States and China have settled some issues at variance in trade, primarily the ones related to supplies of rare-earth metals by Beijing, President Donald Trump said after the telephone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping.

"I think we're in very good shape with China and the trade deal. We have a deal with China, as you know, but we were straightening out some of the points," the US leader said, adding that they are mostly related to rare-earth metals and some other matters.

"We have a deal," Trump added.