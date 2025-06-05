Trump, Xi agree to hold new round of trade negotiations as soon as possible

BEIJING, June 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed during their telephone call today to hold a new round of trade and economic negotiations as soon as possible.

The heads of state agreed that "the parties will continue to implement the Geneva consensus and hold a new round of negotiations as soon as possible," China Central Television reported.

"Both sides should effectively use the mechanism of trade and economic consultations, adhere to an equal relationship, respect each other's interests and strive for a mutually beneficial result," Xi said.

He added that China is sincere and principled in this regard.

Negotiations on trade and economic issues between the United States and China were held in Switzerland on May 10-11. The two sides agreed at the talks to reduce import duties from May 14.

The Chinese president said that for the Chinese, "words should always be followed by actions, and actions should bring results." Since a consensus was reached in Geneva, both sides must abide by it, he added.

Both sides should step up diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation, strengthen exchanges between military and law enforcement agencies, "reduce misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation," Xi said.