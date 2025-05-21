Israeli servicemen shell foreign delegation in Palestine’s Jenin — TV

CAIRO, May 21. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen shelled a group of foreigners visiting the Jenin refugee camp located in the West Bank, Egypt's Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya reported.

According to the TV channel, the delegation included representatives of several European and Arab diplomatic missions. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported that Israeli soldiers opened "heavy fire on the diplomatic delegation, which arrived in Jenin to familiarize itself with the living conditions of Palestinians, and on the journalists accompanying the group." The delegation included diplomats from more than a dozen countries, including Russia, Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco, as well as the European Union, according to WAFA.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli military attack on the delegation of foreign representatives "in the strongest possible terms," saying that the incident represents a blatant violation of international law and is a dangerous escalation of tension in the West Bank.