Xi Jinping set to begin his state visit to Russia

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon begin his state visit to Russia to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Chinese leader is visiting Russia for the 11th time since 2013, Xinhua reported.

During the state visit, which will continue until May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi will discuss key issues concerning the further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service noted. They will also hold strategic consultations on pressing matters on the international and regional agenda.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, on May 8 the heads of state will discuss the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, the Ukrainian issue, and Russia’s relations with the United States.