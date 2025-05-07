{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Xi Jinping set to begin his state visit to Russia

The Chinese leader is visiting Russia for the 11th time since 2013

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon begin his state visit to Russia to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Chinese leader is visiting Russia for the 11th time since 2013, Xinhua reported.

During the state visit, which will continue until May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi will discuss key issues concerning the further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service noted. They will also hold strategic consultations on pressing matters on the international and regional agenda.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, on May 8 the heads of state will discuss the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, the Ukrainian issue, and Russia’s relations with the United States.

ChinaXi Jinping
Trump plans to rename Persian Gulf — media
US leader plans to present the decision during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, according to The Associated Press
Brazilian president ignores Ukrainian appeals to visit Kiev before Moscow — newspaper
According to the news report, Ukraine has already begun considering options for downgrading diplomatic relations with Brazil
Russian fish, seafood exports to China above $680 mln in Q1 2025
Russian exports of frozen cod to China lost 10% annually to 16,000 metric tons in January - March 2025 but gained 30% in money value to $80 mln
Some EU leaders’ plans to visit Kiev on May 9 are cynical — Russia’s intelligence service
"Europe continues to pursue the revanchist approaches to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and to indulge adventurous initiatives of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, despite realizing the threat to its own reputation," the statement reads
Putin actively prepares for 'marathon of bilateral meetings' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the Russian president would have a tense workweek
Basic fiscal parameters to remain until 2030 — Russian Finance Ministers
"Concerning the taxes, we follow the decision voiced by the Russian President, that all the basic fiscal changes were approved and they will be adhered to until 2030," Anton Siluanov said
Nearly 10,000 mercenaries take part in hostilities on Ukraine’s side
Bastrykin further noted that the majority of these mercenaries originate from Georgia, Britain, the United States, various European nations, and Latin American countries
Russia hails high dynamic of contacts between Iran, US — Russian diplomat
As Maria Zakharova emphasized, it proves that the sides are determined to reach a mutually acceptable result
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Pakistan's Punjab province declares state of emergency
According to a statement by the region’s government head Bhagwant Mann, Punjab’s security forces and medical services have been placed on high alert
India does not strike Pakistani civilian or military targets — embassy in US
India’s actions have been focused and measured, "responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature," the diplomatic mission said in a statement
Nazi collaborators who fled after WWII settled in US, Canada, Germany, Britain — FSB
Among them were 692 criminals, identified on the basis of testimonies by witnesses and victims, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported
Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX index rose by 2.97% to 2,820.07 points by the end of the main trading session
Only third of Armenia’s citizens believe in country’s entry into European Union — poll
The poll was carried out from April 29 to May 2 by phone survey, it covered 1,000 people
Islamabad warns of response to Indian attack on its territory
"This provocation will not go unanswered," the head of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate of the Islamic Republic's military, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
The incident took place after the Indian Air Force had targeted a militant camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group near the Pakistani town of Balakot
Pakistan briefs UN Security Council of right to retaliate to Indian strikes
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said earlier that the Islamic republic has the right to use the provisions of Article 51 of the UN Charter and respond to an act of aggression at any time "as it deems necessary"
Putin, Maduro to sign strategic cooperation agreement on Wednesday
Yury Ushakov said that almost all main themes on the agenda of bilateral relations are covered
Idea of Ukraine joining NATO receded with Trump’s rise but remains — Shoigu
But this idea "has not been rejected by the globalist, left-liberal elites of the West," noted Secretary of the Russian Security Council
US sees progress in resolving Ukraine conflict — State Department
"Both parties must come up with their proposals for an enduring peace," Tammy Bruce added
EU suggests extending sanctions carveout for Sakhalin 2 until July 2026 — FT
The new sanctions package will cover more than twenty new companies said to help Russia in circumventing existing restrictions, FT informed
Kremlin foreign policy aide speaks on Putin’s meeting schedule, China ties, Ukraine talks
Russian leader is scheduled to hold a large Kremlin reception for heads of foreign delegations on the evening of May 8 following their arrival in Moscow for Victory Day festivities
Russians come to Kola Peninsula before 'indigenous' peoples — research results
One of the longest routes to the present habitat has been made by ancestors of the Nenets, who nowadays live in the Komi, Yamal and Taymyr Regions
Zelensky’s May 9 threats deal blow on his own people — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks further expose the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime
Ukraine’s army bombards Russia’s Belgorod Region with about 400 munitions in past day
During the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district with 31 munitions and six UAVs, damaging a private household
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss crucial issues in Russia-China relations over tea — Kremlin
"In recent years, this agenda item has been stipulated for all Russian-Chinese summit meetings," Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov noted
Kiev continues war effort as drone attack shows rejection of ceasefire — Kremlin
Russia has consistently expressed readiness to settle differences with Kiev through negotiations and periodically introduces peace initiatives
Strategic stability was discussed during Russian-US contacts — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov still clarified that no agreements have been reached at this stage
Putin to hold bilateral meetings with six presidents on May 10 — Kremlin aide
Kremlin official Yury Ushakov noted that an important meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is also expected
US imposed duties on 70% of EU exports, ready to bring this percentage to 97% — EC
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic warned that the US was planning to expand tariffs against the EU
North Korean troops not to take part in Moscow’s Victory Day Parade — Kremlin
Parade units from 13 countries will take part in the May 9 military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said
Kremlin aide says US aware Russian conditions on Ukraine, if met, will bring lasting peace
Territorial issues have also been actively discussed during the talks, Yury Ushakov went on to say
Kia registers five trademarks in Russia — patent authority
The trademarks were registered with the names of "Kia my mobility"
Putin to meet with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam on May 10
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov pointed out that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Vietnam
Putin, Modi share commitment to fight against terrorism in phone call — Kremlin
The Russian president again offered his deepest condolences over the deadly attack on Indian citizens that took place in Pahalgam in southern Kashmir on April 22, the statement reads
Russia concerned about escalation between India and Pakistan — MFA
According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow hopes that "the existing disagreements will be resolved through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis"
The existing model of capitalism has run its course — Putin
According to the Russian president, this model can no longer offer a way out of the "snarl of increasingly tangled contradictions"
Sanaa international airport destroyed by Israel strikes — TV
Israel also made a series of strikes against one of the largest power plants located in the metropolitan province of Sanaa and a cement plant in the province of Amran, a source in the Ansar Allah rebel movement said
Ukrainian army hits memorial to fallen heroes of WWII in Kherson Region
"This is extreme cynicism and an act of vandalism," Governor Vladimir Saldo stressed
At least 3 people killed in Israeli strikes on Yemen — report
According to the report, 38 others sustained injuries
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine, relations with US one on one — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov believes that "the most important issues will be considered during the conversation"
Pakistani president hails Russia’s role in deescalating tensions with India
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia is concerned over the current escalation between India and Pakistan
Bundestag elects Merz as FRG chancellor in second round of voting — broadcast
Friedrich Merz secured 325 votes, surpassing the 316 needed for a majority, while 289 deputies opposed his candidacy, with one abstention
Explosions heard in Pakistani part of Kashmir — agency
According to the witnesses, the series of explosions was followed by a blackout
IOC tentatively denies 2026 Olympics accreditation to Russia’s non-sports media
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo
Ukraine to turn into burden for European community if it joins EU — Hungarian PM
"Ukraine is not an added value but a liability," Viktor Orban pointed out
Russian exports to US up 1.5 times in March 2025
As indicated in documents released by the Department of Commerce, imports of Russian goods by the US are growing for the third time in a row
Weapons deliveries to Kiev paused in February on Hegseth’s verbal order — agency
The order followed the US defense secretary’s meeting with US President Donald Trump and other senior officials on national security matters on January 30
European investors putting hundreds of millions of euros into drone producers — FT
One of the biggest challenges is how quickly the industry can scale up, Tekever's CEO Ricardo Mendes noted
Russian army knocks Ukrainian troops out of positions near LPR’s Makeyevka — expert
"Our assault units also crossed the Tekuch River and gained a foothold on its western bank," Andrey Marochko said
Indian minister of state for defense to attend Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9
Indian government sources said earlier that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Moscow to attend V-Day parade but later he decided not to go amid the escalated tensions with Pakistan
Talks between Putin, Xi in Moscow to be third ones for leaders in 2025
Putin and Xi are always in touch on all the critical items of bilateral and global agenda
India to participate in Moscow V-Day celebrations — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not come to Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations
Merz receives certificate of appointment as German chancellor from President Steinmeier
Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers elected Merz as chancellor in the second round of voting
Special military operation in Ukraine significantly affected global power balance — Shoigu
The primary threats to the security of Russia have been identified as attempts to undermine its state sovereignty, Secretary of the Russian Security Council said
Merz sworn in as German chancellor
According to the DPA news agency, the new chancellor will hold the first meeting of his cabinet on Tuesday
Azerbaijani MP not allowed to enter Russia due to Russophobic statements — source
According to the statement, the measures against Badamov are "personal" and do not affect "Russia’s unwavering commitment to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance"
Russian tech giant lauds T-90Ms, T-72B3Ms, T-80BVMs as world’s best serial-produced tanks
According to First Deputy CEO of the state tech corporation Rostec Vladimir Artyakov, this is the result of the well-coordinated work by the large staff of Rostec enterprises
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
Behind-the-scenes maneuvers by ’democratic West’ ended in catastrophe for Europe — Shoigu
Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted that the resurgence of Nazi Germany were a direct result of the "indulgence shown by the so-called Western democracies"
Lithuania, Latvia close their airspace for Vucic’s plane on its way to Moscow — media
Vucic plans to travel to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on May 9
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Air defense systems have intercepted and eliminated 105 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Trump wants to work with Erdogan to end Ukraine conflict
According to the social media post, the presidents discussed Ukraine, Syria and Gaza and agreed to exchange visits
29 foreign leaders to attend Victory Parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the list includes Brazil, Serbia, Slovakia and China
Press review: Russia may mediate India-Pakistan standoff as Trump eyes defense surge
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 6th
Friedrich Merz to be elected new Chancellor of Germany
To become head of the government, Merz must secure the support of 316 out of 630 deputies
Israeli PM to visit Moscow on May 9 - Kremlin
Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to watch a military parade devoted to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Putin to meet with foreign leaders ahead of Victory Day
On May 7, the Russian leader will hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and then speak with the leaders of Cuba, Mongolia and the Republic of the Congo - Miguel Diaz-Canel, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Denis Sassou Nguesso
Houthis to continue attacking Israel despite truce with US — politburo chief
"What has happened only confirms that our actions hit where it hurts - and they will persist," Mahdi al-Mashat said
Carney tells Trump that Canada is ‘not for sale’
The US leader said in turn that he was not going to discuss this matter with the Canadian prime minister right away, but noted that "there would be a lot of advantages" for Canada in such an event
State Department fails to confirm US support for Ukrainian integrity
"Now, if we were at a seminar <...>, I would love to have that conversation with you, but I won't [do it] today," US State Department press chief Tammy Bruce said
Two Russian soldiers spent two minutes to storm Ukrainian position, take prisoners
Captured Ukrainian soldier Ivan Bobrushko revealed that his unit had planned to desert that evening, even identifying the route they intended to use to escape from their positions
Russia, Ukraine exchange POWs on 205-for-205 basis — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the UAE provided mediation efforts to ensure the return of the Russian servicemen
Russia to retaliate adequately if Kiev violates May ceasefire — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin last declared a truce on Easter’s eve
Truce to take effect, even though Ukraine didn’t halt fire for Easter — Russian MFA
The ceasefire was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 27
India deploys all air defenses on border with Pakistan — ministry
"All air defense units have been mobilized along the India-Pakistan border to respond to any emergency," the Defense Ministry said
Trumps says US stops bombing Houthis in Yemen
"We are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately," US President said
Brent prices gain 4% on ICE
WTI futures with delivery in June added 2.64% to $59.56 per barrel
Pakistan's Defense Ministry says shot down five Indian aircraft
Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in turn, stated that the Pakistan Air Force had not lost a single aircraft
Madrid pushes seizure of Russian assets to boost military spending — Moscow’s envoy
Yury Klimenko emphasized that he had been surprised "at such a radicalization in Madrid’s position because unlike its Russia-hating allies, Spain used to pursue a more balanced policy"
RTS Index surging after official rates released by Bank of Russia
The MOEX Russia Index was traded at 2,802.23 points, up 2.32%
Russian troops liberate Lysovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Houthis say they will continue attacking Israel until it ends operation in Gaza
"Israel and the US’ aggression will not remain unretaliated and will not prevent Yemen from continuing to support the Gaza Strip," the Houthi government stressed
Russian Finance Ministry may buy diamonds from Alrosa this year
The Russian Finance Ministry is ready to consider buying raw diamonds along with gold because it is also a liquid asset having the demand and capable of being used as reserves, Anton Siluanov noted
Vatican conclave to elect new pontiff set to begin
Voting traditionally takes place in the Sistine Chapel
Air defenses destroy two drones flying towards Moscow — Mayor Sobyanin
Moscow's mayor said that emergency services specialists are working at the site
Putin’s talks with Xi to yield large package of cooperation documents — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the upcoming Russian-Chinese summit "will send an important signal to the international community about Russia and China’s shared approaches in defense of the post-war world order"
Apple to shift all iPhone output to India in coming years — Indian communications minister
Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the investment in India at present is not just an act of goodwill alone but it makes economic sense for every original equipment manufacturer
India launches strikes in Pakistani-controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi clarified that the strikes were aimed exclusively at military targets
US, Houthis reach ceasefire agreement through Oman’s mediation
US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that his country stops attacking the Houthi targets in Yemen after the rebels had agreed to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea
Russia asks South Caucasus countries to approach exercises with NATO critically — MFA
"Actions by the North Atlantic Alliance in the South Caucasus are aimed not at enhancing security but at fostering instability and escalating military-political tensions," Maria Zakharova stated
Kiev wants to establish 30-km demilitarized zone — US envoy for Ukraine
In Keith Kellogg words, Kiev wants "a comprehensive cease fire for a minimum of 30 days, which could be extended"
All foreign ambassadors invited to attend Victory Parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the leaders of 29 foreign countries will attend the Victory Parade
European Commission presents on third try new plan to phase out Russian gas by end of 2027
The EC also intends to implement the phaseout of new gas contracts with Russia and spot purchases as early as 2025
Russia’s interests must be protected upon return of Western companies — Putin
"There must be a balance between development of competition and protection of national manufacturers, especially if our national producers invested in certain plants," the Russian president noted
Trump's film tariffs may strip Hollywood of majority of its revenues — Axios
According to the Motion Picture Association, American film exports are three times higher than imports, and more than half of studio box office revenues come from foreign markets
NATO, EU pursue programs preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Shoigu
According to him, under the current circumstances, the role of the Russian Security Council in the organization of state and military governance is increasing
EU's rejection of Russian gas will lead to higher prices in the region — expert
"The impact on prices will primarily be determined by specific parameters, but if the EU rejects Russian LNG, a speculative increase in prices closer to $500 per thousand cubic meters is possible," Sergey Kaufman said
Pakistan's forces down two Indian fighter jets — media
In addition, passenger aircraft flying in Pakistani airspace are being rerouted to land at Karachi Airport, Geo TV reported
Almost all of Europe wages war on Russia under Nazi banners — Lavrov
"They have declared the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on us on the battlefield like they did in the Operation Unthinkable plan," the Russian foreign minister underlined
