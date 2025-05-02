Belarus upper house approves amnesty bill for Victory anniversary

MINSK, May 2. /TASS/. The Council of the Republic (upper house) of the Belarusian National Assembly has approved the draft law on amnesty on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"Traditionally, the law on amnesty will be applied only to persons who received positive evaluations while serving their sentences, as well as those who have fully compensated for the damage caused by their crime. In total, the amnesty is expected to cover nearly 8,000 convicts," Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov said, presenting the draft document to the senators. SB. Belarus Today quoted him as saying. According to the minister, "the adoption of the law and its implementation will not affect the crime situation negatively."

Earlier, the House of Representatives (lower chamber) of the Belarusian parliament adopted the bill in two readings.