Israeli strikes leave 35 Gaza residents dead in past day

DUBAI, May 1. /TASS/. At least 35 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported citing the enclave’s health ministry.

A total of 109 injured were taken to Gaza hospitals in the reported period.

At least eight of the victims were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The overall death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 52,400 people, with at least 118,014 wounded. The death toll since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave after the ceasefire has reached 2,308, including 595 children. Another 5,973 people were wounded.

Thousands of people are still listed as missing and are believed to have been trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in Gaza, putting an end to a ceasefire, which had been in place since January, with massive strikes on the enclave. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the move came after Hamas rejected the proposals that were put forward by mediators and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that Israel sought to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas blamed the US and Israel for the renewed hostilities.