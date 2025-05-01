Houthis report striking Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon

DUBAI, May 1. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement struck Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with four drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The armed forces of Yemen conducted a dual operation, sending three Yaffa drones to attack the enemy’s important military facilities in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv), and also attacking a critically important facility in the occupied city of Ashkelon with one Yaffa drone," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television.

Previously, the Israel Defense Forces reported that it had intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle that was approaching the country’s airspace from the east. According to the report, the drone was intercepted before reaching the Israeli airspace. Civil defense sirens remained silent "in accordance with the protocol."

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.