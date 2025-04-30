Minerals deal with the US requires Ukrainian ratification only — Ukraine’s PM

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is to ratify the minerals deal with the US, while Washington will approve it at the government’s level according to its laws, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said on the air with Rada television.

"The agreement, according to laws of Ukraine, will require ratification in the Rada [Ukrainian parliament - TASS]," he said. "We have consultations stipulated with heads of factions and groups, the leaders of our parliament on details of the agreement as early as tomorrow. We have such a preliminary arrangement," Shmygal said.

The document after signing in Washington will be sent to the government of Ukraine for approval and then to the local parliament for ratifying.

The agreement does not provide at the same time for ratification by Congress, Shmygal noted. "Ratification by their government will be enough for them," he said. Thus the agreement on the part of the US may also be canceled by the administration in power, without a review in Congress.