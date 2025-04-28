Serbian PM says partnership with Russia has 'huge importance'

BELGRADE, April 28. /TASS/. Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut received Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko and praised the partnership between the countries.

"The Prime Miniaster Republic of Serbia, professor, Doctor Djuro Macut, today met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. At the meeting, comprehensive cooperation between the two countries was discussed. Professor Doctor Macut thanked the Russian Federation for its support of Serbia and for their strategic partnership, stressing that this support is of huge importance for Serbia's further development, making its economy stronger, as well as ensuring energy stability and security," a statement from the Serbian cabinet said. "The Serbian prime minister noted that Serbia continues the policy of friendship and building partnership relations with all the most important countries in the world."

"The prime minister also touched upon the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, noting that Russia and Serbia together wrote a glorious page of history 80 years ago, fighting together against invaders and for their freedom," the statement said.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko congratulated Djuro Macut on his election as prime minister of the Republic of Serbia and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he will travel to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day as the leader of the country that opposed Nazism from the very beginning of World War II. He said that this historical experience distinguishes his country "from most of its surroundings.".