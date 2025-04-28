Israeli military operations kill over 50 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past day — TV

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. Over 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In particular, six people were killed in a strike on a cafe in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and another 115 were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Al Jazeera added that Israel continued to bombard the enclave, targeting its northern and central parts, including Gaza City and Deir al-Balah. At least ten people were killed in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza after Israeli forces attacked a residential building. Seven more Palestinians lost their lives in an air strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, launching heavy strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.