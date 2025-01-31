Total of 90 Palestinians to be released on February 1 in exchange for three hostages

CAIRO, January 31. /TASS/. Israeli authorities will release a total of 90 Palestinian prisoners on February 1 in exchange for the return of a new group of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Information Office for Prisoners' Affairs said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Tomorrow, as per the agreement [with Israel], nine Palestinians serving life sentences and 81 others given lengthy sentences will be freed from prison," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that the Palestinian movement Hamas would release Israeli citizen Yarden Bibas, US national Keith Siegel and French citizen Ofer Calderon on February 1.

On Thursday, Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip released eight hostages - three Israelis and five Thai nationals - as part of an additional round of exchange. During the process of the release, two of the Israeli hostages and the Thai citizens had to navigate through large crowds of people, and the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were unable to immediately leave the town of Khan Yunis, where the transfer took place, due to residents of Gaza blocking their way. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed that the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners be suspended until the safe handover of hostages to the ICRC in the Gaza Strip is guaranteed for the further phases of the ceasefire deal in the enclave.

Later on Thursday, Israel received guarantees from the intermediaries that the hostages would be able to leave the Palestinian enclave safely. Shortly after that, the Palestinian Information Office for Prisoners' Affairs stated that, following talks with the intermediaries, it was decided to release Palestinian prisoners after 3:00 p.m. GMT on January 30. Among those released were 32 people serving life sentences.

The agreement to cease fire in Gaza entered force on January 19. On the same day, Palestinian groups released the first group of hostages, which included three Israeli women. In turn, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners. Early on January 25, four Israeli women, who were undergoing their compulsory service in the Israeli army, were released from captivity in Gaza, while Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners. Among them, 114 arrived in the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza, and the rest 70 were deported to Egypt.