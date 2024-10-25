Israel says it attacked over 3,200 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over past month

TEL AVIV, October 25. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it attacked more than 3,200 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past month.

"In the last month alone, we attacked more than 3,200 targets in southern Lebanon, including approximately 350 weapons depots," IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.