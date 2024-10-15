Over 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday — TV

DUBAI, October 15. /TASS/. At least 31 people have been killed since the beginning of Tuesday as a result of strikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force on the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to it, dozens of Palestinians were injured or are reported as missing. Emergency workers and local residents continue to clear away the rubble.

According to information from the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health, in total 42,300 Palestinians have already become victims of the escalation of the conflict in the enclave since October 2023, 98,700 have been injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.