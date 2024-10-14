EU blacklists three Iranian airlines for alleged supplies of missiles to Russia

BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions against three Iranian airlines, including the country’s national air carrier Iran Air, four industrial and transport companies, as well as seven civil officials, entrepreneurs and military officials, with Deputy Defense Minister of Iran Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari among them, according to a legal act by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the EU.

"The Council adopted today restrictive measures against seven individuals and seven entities," the statement reads. Sanctions were imposed following alleged "missile and drone transfers to Russia," as well as "to armed groups and entities undermining peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea region," the EU Council said.

Sanctions come into force immediately. Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the EU. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited.

The sanctioned Iranian airlines do not perform flights to the EU as they have long been on the European Commission’s aviation security blacklist.