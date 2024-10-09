Serbia considers color revolution a real threat — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Serbia views color revolution as a real threat, said Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin in an interview with the National Defense magazine.

"We actually consider color revolutions to be a real threat. Unfortunately, we were unable to pass a law in Serbia, as they did in Georgia, which would control non-governmental organizations that are channels for financing and organizing color revolutions," he said.

Vulin expressed his conviction that Serbia "must pass the law in the future." "Such foreign-backed organized attempts [of color revolutions in Serbia] have already been made several times," the deputy prime minister explained.