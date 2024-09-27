Finland’s Mikkeli to host headquarters for NATO’s Northern European land command unit

HELSINKI, September 27. /TASS/. The Finnish town of Mikkeli, located some 140 kilometers from the Russian border, will host the headquarters for NATO’s Northern European land command unit, Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen announced at a briefing.

"We will propose Mikkeli as the site for the headquarters unit," he said.

Mikkeli is where the Finnish Army Command is based.

The Multi-Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC) will plan, prepare and command the activities of NATO land forces in Northern Europe under Joint Force Command Norfolk. During peacetime, it will be responsible for NATO’s training exercises in the region.

According to the Finnish Defense Ministry, "the planning and implementation will progress in stages, with a more specific timetable to be announced in 2025."