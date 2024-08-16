UN opposes display of Nazi symbols, racist rhetoric — secretary-general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. The United Nations opposes any attempts to display Nazi symbols or engage in racist rhetoric, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, commenting on a video showing Ukrainian military wearing Nazi symbols on their uniform.

"We are against all racist rhetoric or symbols including Nazi symbols," he said.

A video recently began to circulate online, showing Ukrainian servicemen wearing helmets with symbols of Nazi Waffen-SS units. The men, mimicking a German accent, were verbally assaulting an elderly man. The video was presumably made in Russia’s borderline Kursk region.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. Most residents were temporarily resettled from the border areas and are now out of harm’s way, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said. More than 720 people have been evacuated over the past day alone, according to the ministry.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has already lost up to 2,640 troops, 37 tanks, 32 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of the hostilities on the Kursk direction. The operation on elimination of Ukrainian troops continues.