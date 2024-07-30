Iranian official warns Israel of severe repercussions should it attack Lebanon

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. If Israel attacks Lebanon under the pretext of responding to the strike on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, the blowback will be ferocious, Kamal Kharazi, advisor to Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and head of Iran's Strategic Council for Foreign Relations, said.

"Israel must know that if it takes this risk, it will encounter a fierce response. Netanyahu’s best bet is to end the brutal war in the Gaza Strip, because, by continuing the war, he will get nothing but casualties and destruction," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the politician, "Now Israel intends to expand the scale of the war by accusing Hezbollah of attacking the occupied Golans. Israel’s accusations are ludicrous because the residents of the occupied Golans are actually opposed" to the Israeli authorities. In his opinion, the Lebanon-based movement "could not have attacked the residents of the region which belongs to Hezbollah’s ally, Syria," considering the portraits of Syrian President Bashar Assad displayed across the region and protest rallies against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Majdal Shams.

On the evening of July 27, the Israeli army reported another massive shelling of the north of the country from Lebanon. One of the rockets exploded at a soccer field in Majdal Shams where children were playing at the moment, killing 12 people and injuring about 40 others. The Israeli authorities accused Lebanon and Hezbollah of the attack, vowing a tough response. During Netanyahu’s visit to the town, its residents blamed him for their children’s deaths.

In turn, Hezbollah informed the command of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon that civilians in Majdal Shams were killed by a dropped Israeli countermissile. Due to this, acting Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib proposed to conduct an international investigation in order to clear up all the circumstances of the incident.