One of Venezuelan opposition candidates recognizes Maduro’s re-election

MEXICO, July 30. /TASS/. Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Claudio Fermin has recognized the re-election of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro.

"I recognize Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the presidential election," Fermin, who was nominated by the Soluciones para Venezuela (or Solutions for Venezuela) party, said in a video address posted on the X social media platform.

He also called on the National Electoral Council to publish results from every polling station "in order to ensure election transparency, peace and tranquility." According to the politician, this is what needs to be done to ensure the country’s development and prevent "an endless conflict."

Venezuela held its presidential election on July 28. According to the National Electoral Council, with 80% of ballots counted, incumbent head of state Maduro received 51.2% of the vote. His main opponent Edmundo Gonzalez, who represented far-right parties, garnered 44.2%. Corina Machado, one of the opposition’s leaders, refused to recognize the election’s outcome, declaring Gonzalez the winner.